Ghana slips in latest FIFA Ranking

Black Stars of Ghana have dropped a single spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Friday, June 14.
The June table sees the Black Stars drop from 49th position to 50th although there was no change in the total accumulated points.
But the Black Stars still remained Africa's best sixth countries with Senegal occupying the first position.
The Black Stars are preparing for AFCON 2019 and will play South Africa in a pre-AFCON friendly on June 15 in Dubai. They have been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon (51), Benin (88) and Guinea Bissau (118).
On the World Stage there was no change among the top four, with Belgium, France, Brazil and England maintaining their positions from first to fourth respectively.
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 25 July 2019.
