Ghana striker Appiah wants AFCON 2019 opportunity

AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah is hoping to earn a place in Ghana national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June.
The 28-year-old impressed many Ghanaians when he was surprisingly selected for the 2015 Afcon by former coach Avram Grant. He contributed one goal in Ghana's 3-0 win over Guinea in the quarterfinals.
However, he has been left out of the team since the second coming of Kwesi Appiah in 2017, with the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Raphael Dwamena and Co. now leading the attack.
"I haven’t heard from the new coach [Kwesi Appiah] but I think I just have to keep playing well and score goals and see what happens after that," Appiah told Goal.
"I had a good time with the Black Stars and representing Ghana in the Afcon again will always hold high value in the list of my targets and goals to achieve in 2019. Playing at the tournament again is 100% a target of mine, " he added.
Asked if the Black Stars could reach the final and improve on their performance after losing the 2015 edition to Cote d'Ivoire on penalties, he said: "Of course. I believe the players who have most recently played for the national team have great potentials as well as the consistent performances from the more experienced players from the previous squad.
With a game to spare against Kenya in the qualifiers, the Black Stars have already booked their place at the tournament.
Appiah has notched four goals after 22 games this season for Wimbledon as they continue their fight to avoid the drop in the English League One.
Source: Goal