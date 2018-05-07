Ghana Swimming team win 25 medals in Senegal

The Ghana Swimming National Team won a total of 25 medals in a Zone 2 Senior Swimming and Open Water Championship held in Dakar, Senegal from 4th-6th May 2018.
Twelve participating were Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. The rest were Togo, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Benin, The Gambia and Sierra Leone participated in the event.
Ghana won 25 medals which includes 10 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze. Ghana also produced the best male and female swimmer in the championship.
Ghana broke records in 50-meters freestyle, 200-meters, butterfly and 100-meters butterfly in the male category.
In the female category, 200-meters backstroke, 400 individual medley, 800-meters individual medley and 200meters butterfly records were also broken.
In the open water event of 5km, Zaira Akua Forson, 13-years, and Kaya Adwoa Forson, 16-years won gold and silver medals respectively in the female category.
The Ghana swimming team had a fine event and was adjudged second overall best country in the championship.
