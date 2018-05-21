Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom suffer another one-year ban

Ghanaian Defender, Samuel Inkoom, will serve another one-year ban given to him by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) after failing to pay an agent he cheated in a transfer back in 2014.
In June 2017, the 29-year-old was ordered to pay Curtis Willer $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban, Inkoom failed to pay the said money and he was banned by FIFA.
Samuel Inkoom has failed to pay the agent and the case has been open again with the defender set to serve another one year ban.
Samuel Inkoom, one of the brightest talent to come from the U-20 World Cup winning squad, has had his career hit a snag after his move from FC Basel to Dnipro seven years ago.
He struggled to get into the Dnipro team and was shipped out.
He was a key member for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.
Inkoom was also one of the standout players as the Black Satellites won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.
The last time he featured for the national team was in an International friendly against the Netherlands in Rotterdam in a warm-up game for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.