Ghanaian duo Terkpety and Antwi helps Paderborn secure Bundesliga qualification

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Christopher Antwi-Adjei have secured promotion to the German Bundesliga with SC Paderborn 07.
Terkpetey and Antwi-Adjei finished second on the Bundesliga II table on goal advantage after ending on 57 points with Union Berlin.
Despite losing their final day game by 3-1 to Dynamo Dresden, Union Berlin failed to secure all three points against Bochum, registering a 2-2 stalemate which wasn’t enough to get them promotion.
Tekpetey was introduced into the game in the second half while Christopher lasted the entire duration of the game.
Paderborn finished on 57 points in second position behind FC Cologne who had already qualified a week ago.
Hot on their heels in third place was Union Berlin who finished on 57 points.
