Former Ghana U-20 star Francis Narh terminates contract with Kardemir Karabükspor

By Haruna Mubarak
Ghanaian forward Francis Narh has terminated his contract with Turkish side Kardemir Karabukspor per reports.

Francis Narh joined Kardemir Karabukspor on Friday, 3 August 2018, on a one-year deal from Doxa Katokopias FC on a free transfer.

The former U-20 star has been a benchwarmer at the club as he is yet to make a single appearance for the Turkish side.

The Ghanaian forward bagged in two goals in 18 appearances for Doxa Katokopias FC last season.

