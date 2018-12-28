Former Ghana U-20 star Francis Narh terminates contract with Kardemir Karabükspor

Ghanaian forward Francis Narh has terminated his contract with Turkish side Kardemir Karabukspor per reports.
Francis Narh joined Kardemir Karabukspor on Friday, 3 August 2018, on a one-year deal from Doxa Katokopias FC on a free transfer.
The former U-20 star has been a benchwarmer at the club as he is yet to make a single appearance for the Turkish side.
The Ghanaian forward bagged in two goals in 18 appearances for Doxa Katokopias FC last season.