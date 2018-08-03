Ghanaian forward Francis Narh joins Turkish side Kardemir Karabükspor

Ghanaian forward Francis Narh has joined Turkish side Kardemir Karabükspor on a one-year deal.
Francis Narh signed for the second level of the Turkish football league side on Friday, 3 August 2018, the club announced on their Twitter page.
The 24-year old joined the Turkish side from Doxa Katokopias FC after completing his medicals.
The Ghanaian forward bagged in two goals in 18 appearances for Doxa Katokopias FC last season.
Kardemir Karabükspor ended the 2017/18 Turkish Super Lig season with 12point at the bottom of the table.