Ghanaian forward Hans Kwofie kidnapped in Tanzania

By Haruna Mubarak
Ghanaian forward Hans Kwofie has been kidnapped in Tanzania, according to the club, Singida United F.C.

Hans Kwofie, formerly of Medeama SC, joined Singida United F.C. a few months ago after his contract was mutually terminated by Egyptian side Smouha SC.

The Tanzanian club,  Singida United F.C. announced on their Twitter page regarding the disappearance of the Ghanaian forward.

 

 

Hans Kwofie, bagged in 17 goals in the Ghana Premier League last season, eventually became the top scorer.

