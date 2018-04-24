Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew up for Swansea Player of the Season award

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew is in contention for Swansea’s best player of the season in the Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season competition.
Jordan Ayew has been influential for Swansea who are hoping to avoid relegation having scored 11 goals which make him the top scorer for the premier league side.
Ayew however, has four other players- Alfiew Mawson, Federico Fernandez, Ki-Sung-yueng and Lukasz Fabianski- to contend with for the same award.
He has won Swansea City player of the month twice in succession.
The Swansea City Player of the Season Awards Dinner will take place at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.