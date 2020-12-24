Ghanaian Match Officials return from WAFU duties

Referee Benjamin Sefah and Assistant Patrick Papala who officiated at the just ended WAFU U-20 tournament in Benin have arrived in Ghana.
The Ghanaian Match Officials handled a total of four matches including the third place match between Niger and Cote D’Ivoire.
They were also part of the team of Match Officials for the Group A games between Benin and Niger as well as the game between Benin and Togo.
Referee Sefah and Assistant Referee Papala were again appointed as officials for the semi-finals game between Burkina Faso and Benin.
They arrived in Accra on Monday, December 21 and will resume their duties as match officials in the Ghana Premier League.