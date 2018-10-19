Ghanaian pair promoted to Extremadura senior side

Ghanaian duo Yussif Abdul Samed and Emmanuel Attipoe have been promoted to Spanish Secunda side Extremadura senior team.
The duo have been in a fantastic form for the U-19 side but now they will continue their development under manager Juan Sebas in the Spanish second-tier.
The teenagers began training with the senior side on Wednesday and they are likely to be selected for this weekend’s game against Real Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium.
Samed has been selected into the Spanish Liga Adelante U-19 team of the week twice this season whilst Attipoe has also had an impressive run on the wings this season.
Latest sports news in Ghana