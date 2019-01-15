VIDEO: Ex-Aduana ace Emmanuel Boateng scores a beauty to salvage a point for Hapoel Tel Aviv

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Boateng's 88th-minute goal was enough to ensure that Hapoel Tel Aviv salvages a point as they played out a one-all draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League on Monday night.
Nigerian striker, Chikeluba Ofoedu opened the scoring for the away side in the 32nd minute of the encounter but were pegged back in the 88th minute when former Aduana Stars ace Emmanuel Boateng equalized for the home side to share the spoils in the thrilling match.
With the draw, Hapoel Tel Aviv remain on the 12th position on the league log with 17 points from 18 league games.
The former WAFA midfield dynamo completed his switch from Dormaa-based Aduana stars to the Israeli powerhouse Hapoel Tel Aviv in September 2018 after successful two weeks trials and signed 4-years renewable contract for The Red Demons.
