Ghanaians mock Asamoah Gyan after Stephen Appiah excluded him in top 5 Black Stars list

By Vincent Ashitey
Asamoah Gyan has become a laughing stock on Twitter after Stephen Appiah left him out of his top 5 Black Stars list.

Despite being the all-time scorer in the nation's history with 51 strikes, Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup and the first Ghanaian to score at the World Cup, Gyan was nowhere to be found in the former Juventus star Five-a-side team.

 

The former Juventus and Fenerbache man was responding to a question asked him on social media by betting company Betway Ghana.

According to Appiah, Marseille legend, Abedi Ayew Pèle, Eintracht Frankfurt legend, Tony Yeboah, Chelsea legend, Michael Essien and Ghana’s longest-serving shot-stopper, Richard Kingson as well as himself are his best ever five Black Stars players.

Appiah's decision to leave out the former Sunderland attacker left many Ghanaians surprised whilst others trolled Gyan for not making the list.

Some attributed the penalty missed by Gyan in the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay to be the bone of contention. A user questioned why Appiah will even choose himself over Gyan when comparing the services the duo has rendered the nation.

Appiah played with Gyan most of his tenure as Ghana skipper as they qualified the four-time AFCON Champions to their first FIFA World Cup.

 