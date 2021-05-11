Ghanaians mock Asamoah Gyan after Stephen Appiah excluded him in top 5 Black Stars list

Asamoah Gyan has become a laughing stock on Twitter after Stephen Appiah left him out of his top 5 Black Stars list.
Despite being the all-time scorer in the nation's history with 51 strikes, Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup and the first Ghanaian to score at the World Cup, Gyan was nowhere to be found in the former Juventus star Five-a-side team.
The former Juventus and Fenerbache man was responding to a question asked him on social media by betting company Betway Ghana.
According to Appiah, Marseille legend, Abedi Ayew Pèle, Eintracht Frankfurt legend, Tony Yeboah, Chelsea legend, Michael Essien and Ghana’s longest-serving shot-stopper, Richard Kingson as well as himself are his best ever five Black Stars players.
1. Stephen Appiah 😎— Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) May 10, 2021
2. Abedi Pele
3. Tony Yeboah
4. Michael Essien
5. Richard Kingson https://t.co/xyE85ebgEM
Appiah's decision to leave out the former Sunderland attacker left many Ghanaians surprised whilst others trolled Gyan for not making the list.
READ ALSO: Check out Asamoah Gyan's reply to Kotoko fans over booing incident
Some attributed the penalty missed by Gyan in the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay to be the bone of contention. A user questioned why Appiah will even choose himself over Gyan when comparing the services the duo has rendered the nation.
Appiah played with Gyan most of his tenure as Ghana skipper as they qualified the four-time AFCON Champions to their first FIFA World Cup.
So Stephen Appiah chose Olele over Asamoah Gyan in Top 5 Black Stars players of all time😂 eii Machoman biaa y3 emotional. Sekof Small Penalty Baby jet spoil tswww— Twilight🇬🇭🏴☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) May 10, 2021
But wait ow Stephen Appiah chose himself over Asamoah Gyan? Man wei Yale 😂😂— Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) May 10, 2021
I now understand the reason why Asamoah Gyan didn't scored that penalty 😂— ShattaBa RockCity (@ShattaRockRC200) May 10, 2021
If not that penalty Asamoah Gyan missed in 2010, like Stephen Appear will add his name to his top 5 Ghanaian players. I blame him.— PRINCE DAVID🕊🔑 (@princedavid_gh) May 10, 2021
Stephen Appiah listed top 5 Black Stars players without Asamoah Gyan 😂... That 2010 penalty miss still gives Appiah nightmares😂😂💔— Sergio⭐ 🇬🇭 (@sergio_de_ennin) May 10, 2021
We all know Asamoah Gyan for make that list but Stephen Appiah be agenda boy so he sheda add Richard Kingson😂😂😂Add Muntari sef er Olele dier why?— Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) May 10, 2021
Seriously Stephen Appiah No force koraa, Whether Asamoah Gyan miss the penalty or Not he deserves to be in top 3.._this is jus bad blood 😕😕— 1RexSarkcess👑🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) May 10, 2021
Stephen Appiah do top 5 players and you want Asamoah Gyan to be part 🤣😂😂😂😂💔💔💔— Sey 🇬🇭❤ Banku (@sey_amen_) May 10, 2021
Stephen Appiah is still not over that penalty miss by Baby jet Asamoah Gyan so he didn’t include him in his top 5 black stars players herrh 😂😂😂😂💔.— Ivan🎈 (@Mrbelgium1) May 10, 2021
This picture looks different to me now; don’t think Stephen Appiah will ever forgive Asamoah Gyan pic.twitter.com/MhahlcQAgJ— Kumasi Sarkodie🚀 (@KumasiSarkodie_) May 10, 2021
Stephen Appiah mention top 5 black star players wey he no add Asamoah Gyan ei— Goldenflyboy🚀 (@Mubbyjnrr) May 10, 2021