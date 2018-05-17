Ghanaians will applaud Songo after Anas expose-Sefa Kayi

Ace journalist and host of Peace FM morning show Kwame Sefa Kayi says, Ghanaians will applaud outspoken sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo after the latest Anas Expose is released.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas ace investigative journalist in Ghana is set to release his latest piece which is titled “Number 12” on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The latest expose is set to expose some bad deeds in Ghana football. Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who works closely with Anas has hinted that the video will cause "irredeemable" damage to persons found in illegal acts.
However, Sefa Kayi believes Songo who is a critic of the Ghana Football Association and constantly hit out on corrupt acts in Ghana football will be vindicated after the expose.
“We recently hosted a tournament and I am aware that Ghana won that WAFU tournament against Nigeria.
“I have not said I have watched the video but when we talk about football it involves referees, GFA officials and other personalities.
“But after the video, my brother Songo [Patrick Osei Agyemang] will be applauded for the good work he has been doing for mother Ghana,” he added.
Songo has constantly tagged the GFA as corrupt and was recently sued for defaming the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.