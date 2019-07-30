Gideon Acquah joins Spanish side Union Deportiva Montijo

Medeama defender Gideon Acquah has joined Spanish side Union Deportiva Montijo on a season-long loan.
Following his impressive showing at Extremadura UD where he spent last season on loan, he has once again secured a season-long loan deal to play for Deportiva Montijo in the 2019/2020 season.
Both parties have agreed on the deal and the player is set to begin training with the season ahead of the start of the regular season.
Acquah, 18, joined Medeama on a permanent contract from Bofoakwa Tano in 2017.
