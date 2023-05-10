Giroud ‘more motivated than ever’ before Milan derby

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud says he is “more motivated than ever” at the age of 36 as he attempts to win a second Champions League title.
Giroud was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the 2021 final.
He left the Blues that summer to join Milan, who face city rivals Inter in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
“I’m [nearly] 37 years old, but I have the same motivations as a young boy,” said the France striker.
“I’m more motivated than ever. It’s a great opportunity to win the Champions League.
“A derby is always a special match. I am very proud of this Milan team and we hope to do something great tomorrow.”
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli says he will make a late call on Rafael Leao’s selection after the Portugal winger suffered a muscle injury against Lazio at the weekend.