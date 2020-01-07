Gladson Awako insists Great Olympics will come good

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako is positive his outfit will come good despite their poor start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The Dade Boys have lost both games so far in the League and sit bottom of the table. They got hammered 4-0 against AsantiGold in Obusai before losing by a lone goal to Aduana Stars last Sunday.
But the former TP Mazembe midfielder Awako says the team needs more time to be competitive.
“It is just the start of the season and it’s a new group of players and a new coach but I believe we are getting better game after game and hopefully we would start getting positive results soon but we need some time,’’ he said.
“It wasn’t a bad game, we did very well and unfortunately we gifted them a late goal. We were unlucky in the game because we could not bury most of the chances that came our way and we got punished at the end,’’ he said at the presser.
Also coach Prince George Koffie expressed his discontent with officiating stating that 'officiating was terrible'.
However, Aduana Stars coach W.O. Tandoh says Olympics should be happy with the result because the scoreline could have been heavier if there was more time left on the clock.
“Olympics were lucky on Sunday because if there was more time, we would have buried them. From a tactical perspective, we knew that we were the stronger team."
Great Olympics will play Bechem United in a match-day three fixture scheduled for the Nana Gyeabour Fosu Park come Sunday.