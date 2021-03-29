Gladson Awako on cloud nine after making Black Stars debut

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has described his Black Stars debut as a ‘dream come true.
Awako on Sunday, March 28 finally made his long-awaited Black stars debut in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.
The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Awako climbed off the bench to replace Osman Bukari in the 46th minute in Ghana's 3-1 win over the visitors.
After the game, the former TP Mazambe player took to social media to thank coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor for the trust reposed in him.
He wrote: "Wow!!! I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling. I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career. Follow your dreams with heart!"
Ghana humbled São Tomé and Principe 3-1 in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier Sunday afternoon.
The Black Stars had already picked a ticket to the tournament, scheduled for Cameroon following last Thursday’s 1-1 draw against South Africa.
The visitors started the game on a front foot but fell behind inside 13 minutes as Nicholas Opoku headed in a corner from Jordan Ayew.
Jordan Ayew won a penalty for Ghana on the half hour mark after he was tripped from behind in the São Tomé box. The former Aston Villa man converted with ease to give Ghana the second goal.
The Black Stars went into the break with a 2-0 cushioning.
Back from recess, Coach Akonnor brought in 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Gladson Awako for Osman Bukari.
Ghana continued to dominate and as a result, scored the third goal - a Kudus Mohammed assist, drilled home by Baba Abdul Rahman.
The Black Stars cheaply gave a goal away 7 minutes from time when goalkeeper Razak Abalora passed from the back to an opponent - Fernandez Cavalho Iniesta who slotted home for the consolation - as the game ended 3-1.
Ghana thus qualify for a record ninth straight Africa Cup of Nations - finishing first in Group C with 13 points from 6 games, one point ahead of Sudan who beat South Africa 2-0 in Khartoum to finish behind Ghana with 12 points.