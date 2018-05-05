Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah could join Hearts after leaving Kotoko

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ernest Sowah, could join rivals Accra Hearts of Oak after parting ways with the Porcupines.
Sowah was initially tipped to joined Hearts of Oak, before finally joining Kotoko last season.
He confirmed in an interview on Friday May 4, 2018 with Kumasi based FOX FM that he parted ways with Kumasi Asante Kotoko on mutual grounds and he is "very excited and happy" to have been relieved with the move.
"I have mutually terminated my contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and everyone has taken it in good faith. I am very excited and happy for this, I have gone through a lot and am happy for this", he said.
Ernest Sowah is currently in Accra where reports suggest that he is on the verge of signing for Accra Hearts of Oak.
Sowah is a full Ghana international and made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly versus China on 15 August 2012.
He played for the Black Stars at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.
