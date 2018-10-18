GOC should invest in preparations for next Olympic Games-Diafo

Ghanaian youth sprinter Solomon Diafo says the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) should invest in the athletes to enable them to perform better in the 2020 Olympic Games.
Diafo who represented Ghana in the ongoing 2018 youth Olympic Games attributed his poor performance to poor preparation.
Diafo was Ghana’s last medal hopeful at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires but failed to secure a medal in the final of the men’s 400m last Sunday.
The 17-year old athlete in a media briefing after finishing eighth in the finals of the 400m race with a time of 48.47secs stressed on the need to invest more in the preparations leading up to such competitions to ensure better results in the future.
“My colleagues from Africa told me they had training camps in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Southern America but in Ghana, you are forced to train on your own. So I need help to go outside to train so I can win medals for Ghana,” he emphasized.
“I hope the elderly men will not forget me, but take me outside to train so that in 2020 Olympic Games I can win a medal for Ghana.”
The Kumasi-based athlete was one of Ghana’s five athletes from four sporting disciplines who represented the country at the games.
Beach Volleyball players, Eric Tsatsu and Kelvin Carboo, were eliminated in the round of 24 knockout stage by a 2-1 loss to host nation, Argentina.
Weightlifter, Sandra Mensimah Owusu also finished seventh in her event after making a total of 142kg in the women’s 58kg bodyweight category in weightlifting.
Swimmer and captain of Team Ghana, Abeiku Jackson could not go past the semi-finals in all his four events (50m butterfly and freestyle, 100m butterfly and freestyle).
