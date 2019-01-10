Godfred Saka lauds Normalization Committee decision to pay players direct

Karela United defender Godfred Saka has lauded the idea of the Normalization Committee to pay players’ winning bonuses directly into their account in the special competition.
The Normalization Committee has introduced a special competition for both Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs, with a club playing a minimum of 8 games, attracting an appearance of 20000 Ghana cedis.
The former Aduana Stars captain in an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM says he is happy the meeting they had with the Normalisation Committee has been fruitful.
"I really support the idea that the Normalization Committee will pay the players directly because we had a meeting with them(NC) and it is upon our request at our meeting with the Normalization Committee that they(NC) are doing that".
"We(Players)will be very happy if the Normalization Committee will stick to their words by paying players directly because we the players are really suffering in the hands of our employers/Club Administrators," said Saka.
The full-back, however, cautioned the Normalization Committee will be causing a blunder if players do not receive monies directly in their account.
"The Normalization Committee might not know what they are doing if they give the money/salaries to the club administrators to pay the players"
"I will be very disappointed in the Normalization Committee if they do not pay our Salaries directly but hand over to the football administrators or club owners to pay us(players)".
