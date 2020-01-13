GPL: Fans to enjoy another evening treat as Legon Cities face AshGold under floodlights

Ghanaian football fans will have a taste of another evening game as Legon Cities clash against AshantiGold will be played under floodlights.
Legon Cities played their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko under floodlights and they will do same against AshantiGold on Wednesday, January 15, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The game will be played at 7:pm. The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand will be selling at GHȼ10, while the VIP Upper/Lower will goes for GHȼ25.
For the centre line, the supporters are expected to pay GHȼ15 for a seat.
Legon Cities ahead hoping to secure their first win as well as hand the Miners they first defeat of the season. Their confidence is high after their stalemate with Dreams FC on Sunday at Dewu.
Coach Goran Barjaktarevic has called on the club supporters to have patience as he builds a formidable squad to mount a strong challenge in the Ghana Premier League.
Legon Cities lie 13th on the standings with 2 points after 3 games.