GPL week 6: Liberty Professionals hand WAFA first defeat of the season

Liberty Professional recorded a slim away victory over WAFA at the Sogakope Park on matchday 6 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The Scientific Soccer lads returned to winnings on Friday after Hearts of Oak handed them their first defeat of the season last week at the Carl Reindorf Park beating them 2-1.
The visitors beat the Academy side 2-1 to hand them their first defeat of the season. The result sees Liberty Professional jump to 9th on the standings tied on 9 points with WAFA and Asante Kotoko who play their game on Sunday.
WAFA began the game on the front foot but it was Liberty who shot into the lead in the before the half-hour mark after Elvis Kyei Baffour was impeded inside the penalty box. Baffour made no mistake from the spot as he slots in the resulting kick to give his side an advantage with the goal being his third of the season.
Goalkeeper Sabi Acquah produced an excellent save to deny Michael Ampadu from doubling Liberty's lead from a corner on the stroke of half time.
WAFA upped their game in the second half in search of the equaliser and their effort paid off in the 71st minute when Samson Agyepong curled the ball into the left-hand side of the net following a well-worked move.
Liberty minutes later restored their lead courtesy Mubarak Alhassan after tapping home from a ricochet. They held onto the lead despite the mounting pressure from the Academy side in the dying embers of the game to leave Sogakope with the maximum points.
Liberty Professionals will next play as guest to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while WAFA will travel to Accra to face Great Olympics on matchday 7.