Great Olympics beat Kotoko to move out of relegation zone

Great Olympics beat Asante 2-0 at the Sogakope Park on Thursday to give their survival chances a major boost.
The Dade Boys scored two first half goals through Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh.
Great Olympics went into the game looking for the three points to move out of the bottom three while Asante Kotoko wanted the win to close the gap on leaders Aduana FC who beat Bibiani Gold Stars on Wednesday.
Mohammed Alhassan returned to the starting lineup for Asante Kotoko while Accra Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah names Michael Kwaku Osei and Philip Nii Sackey in place of Abdul Bashiru and Abdul Razak Yussif.
Great Olympics shot into the lead in the 8th minute through Michael Osei – who beautifully headed past Frederick Asare after soaring above all to nod home a Christopher Nettey cross.
The Blues doubled their lead in the 39th minute after Emmanuel Akesseh tapped into a yawning net following Frederick Asare’s spilled ball. Kotoko goalkeeper Federick Asare failed to make a first time save as he pushed the ball into the path of Akesseh to tap home for the hosts.
Asante Kotoko pilled the pressure in the second half but Great Olympics did well by putting bodies behind the ball to protect their lead. The champions were reduced to 10-men after Richmond Lamptey received the matching orders for a second yellow card in the dying embers of the game.
The win moves Great Olympics to the 14th spot with 35 points, just one place above the bottom three teams. Kotoko remain eight points adrift of the top spot occupied by two-time champions Aduana FC.
In the other match, Real Tamale United conceded a first half goal to lose 1-0 to Karela United FC at the Aliu Mahama stadium.
The visitors scored the only goal of the match through Evans Adomako who tapped home from close range after a defensive mix-up in the RTU box.
Karela United have now moved to 14th place in the table with 35 points while Real Tamale United sit in the 11th spot with 36 points.