Great Olympics confirm Strike as new kits sponsor

Accra Great Olympics have sealed an apparel sponsorship deal with Portuguese sports kit manufacturing firm Strike.
The partnership pulled off by Club Consult Africa, the sole representative of STRIKE in Africa will see Accra Great Olympics clothed for the next three (3) years.
According to the management of Great Olympics, the partnership forms part of the club's rebranding efforts to amplify the fans connection with the club and sense of identity in achieving collective successes.
As an emerging global brand, STRIKE, is kitting professional football clubs and national teams in Africa, Asia and the Pacific regions.
Each replica jersey is excepted to cost a fan GHS 110.
