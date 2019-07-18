Greenwood has a chance to start against Chelsea - Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood could start against Chelsea in their league opener.
Greenwood scored in a 4-0 pre-season win over Leeds and boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer says he could start in the Premier League opener against Chelsea next month.
"Mason has a chance to start against Chelsea [on Sunday, 11 August], definitely. He is more than capable," said Solskjaer.
"It is a good possibility if he keeps going as he does. It is difficult to keep players out who perform well.
"[I was] delighted with the goal he scored. That first goal is a weight off his shoulders.
"With his movement, cleverness, he's going to be a very good player. He's a natural footballer who can play anywhere along the front line."
England Under-18 forward Greenwood made his United debut in March's Champions League comeback win over Paris St-Germain and has made three league appearances.
His goal against Leeds in Perth was his first for the senior team.
READ ALSO: