Guardiola: Phil Foden is the most talented youngster I've ever seen

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden is "the most talented player" he has ever seen.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss who has managed the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Arjen Robben, spoke while the 19-year-old midfielder was sat alongside him.
Foden, who has scored seven goals in 36 appearances since making his debut in 2017, is expected to feature heavily this season.
"He has everything to become one of the best players," Guardiola said.
"I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him, Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager.
"His only problem is sometimes his manager doesn't put him in the starting XI. Hopefully in the future that can improve."
