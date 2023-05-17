Guardiola promises not to ‘overthink’ approach to Real Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola has assured fans and media that he will not overthink the crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Manchester City's manager has faced criticism in the past for tinkering with his team during decisive matches, including the 2021 Champions League final loss to Chelsea and the quarter-final defeat to Olympique Lyon in 2020.
However, Guardiola stated that this time around, his team will stick to their usual approach and not do anything out of the ordinary with the 52-year-old expressing during a press conference that he and his coaching staff will rely on the strategies and tactics that have brought them success thus far in the competition.
“Hopefully you can see [the lineup] tomorrow. I cannot tell you here, otherwise, Carlo [Ancelotti] will be [listening]," he said.
"I am not overthinking tomorrow (Wednesday). Do not worry, guys. So, nothing differently [will be done] than we have done in the past, just [for] our game to be a bit more fluid and play a little bit better, knowing that, of course, the opponent always has their weapons.”
Guardiola also spoke about his legacy at Manchester City since he joined the club in 2016. With him at the helm, the club has seen great success, winning four Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, and four League Cups. He, however, has not brought European success to Man City, a point that is often brought up when listing his accolades.
“My legacy is already... Our legacy is exceptional, already. We have been here [knock-out stages of the Champions League] for many times already, so we are not stupid to know how important is tomorrow's game.
"It is maybe one of the most important games since we are together here. We cannot deny that - for the competition, for the rival, for many things. But I said to the players, so live it like a huge opportunity. Enjoy the moment.”
Currently, the tie is evenly poised at 1-1 after the first-leg clash in Madrid last week. Vinicius Jr scored the opening goal in the 36th minute before Kevin De Bruyne tied it up in the 67th minute.
Last year, these two teams also faced each other at the same stage of the tournament, with Real Madrid emerging as dramatic winners with a 6-5 aggregate score. The Spanish club went on to win a record 14th title against Liverpool in the final.
When asked what makes Real so good, specifically in the competition, Guardiola said: “What a great question. I do not know. If I knew that, I would know the method of beating them.
"I think, basically, I would say the reason behind that, is they have always had great, great quality players. That is the main reason. Without players of that standard, last year, this year, you would not be able to achieve that. When AC Milan won with [Arrigo] Sacchi, [Fabio] Capello, when we won with Barcelona, we all had quality players, top, top, standard players.”
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker also spoke to the media ahead of the semi-final match and candidly admitted to doubting himself after Guardiola suggested that he may not fit into the team's new system.
Guardiola's preference for John Stones in a hybrid full-back role resulted in Walker starting only four out of 11 games over a nearly two-month period.
The 32-year-old defender was subsequently benched for the team's Champions League quarter-final matches against Bayern Munich, which City won 4-1 on aggregate, and their 4-1 Premier League triumph over Liverpool at the Etihad.
Reflecting on the situation, Walker expressed, "Did it hurt? Of course, it did. I can't lie and say it didn't hurt. You start to doubt yourself."
During this time, Walker faced doubts and self-questioning. However, he was given another opportunity when he was restored to the line-up for City's crucial 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad, a match that significantly swung the momentum of the title race in their favour.
Walker was then reinstated in Man City's first XI, starting all but one of City's five games.
"Sometimes, you don't always agree with certain opinions in football but what he has done for me and for Man City in the last six years has been nothing short of tremendous," said Walker.
"He is my boss and I am one of the captains. I needed to make sure my disappointment isn't shown on the team.
"I had to react as a professional. I had to go back to basics, to what I am good at and what he bought me for and prove him wrong. That is what I have done," he added.
In April, Guardiola discussed Walker's situation, clarifying that his tactical decisions were not a loss of faith in the defender.
"He [Walker] cannot do it. To play inside, you have to make some educated movements. He has other characteristics. He will always have pace. He will be the fastest in this room at 60 years old.
"The reason why is tactical. It's not because we lost faith in Kyle. He can play coming inside, and he has done it many times, but like in the position against Liverpool with Rodri and John Stones, he will maybe need time to do it, and we don't have time."
The victor of Wednesday's match, which will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, will advance to the 2023 Champions League final, where they will face either AC Milan or Inter Milan, which will take place on June 10th at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
Eurosport