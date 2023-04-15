Haaland scores two as Manchester City cut gap on Arsenal to three points

Manchester City's early goal glut secured a 3-1 win over Dean Smith’s Leicester at the Etihad Stadium that closes the gap on leaders Arsenal to three points.
John Stones opened the scoring early on before two further first-half goals from Erling Haaland, the first from the penalty spot and the second set up by Kevin De Bruyne, settled the result before the break. Haaland has now scored 32 Premier League goals - two shy of the record.
The hope for Leicester was that Smith's arrival would bring an upturn in performance and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's late goal against his former club offered some cheer. But defeat leaves them languishing one place off bottom, two points from safety but with others moving away.
Pep Guardiola, able to withdraw Haaland at half-time, can be rather more optimistic given that this was Manchester City 10th win in a row in all competitions, even if his substitutions did disrupt their rhythm. They go to Munich in midweek with their hopes of a treble intact.
