Haaland wins FWA Footballer of the Year award

Erling Haaland has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) men's footballer of the year for the 2022-23 season.
The Norway international has enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign in England with Manchester City, scoring 51 goals in all competitions to date as City look to secure a historic treble.
The 22-year-old, who joined the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m last summer, broke the record for most goals in a Premier League campaign with 35 goals coming in just 32 appearances, with a possible four more appearances to come.
"To win the Football Writers’ award in my first season in English football is an honour," Haaland said. "I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognised like this means a lot to me."
Haaland will also be hoping to secure a treble this season with the club still in contention to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.
City are currently top of the Premier League and one point ahead of Arsenal with just four games left of the Premier League season.
Pep Guardiola's side take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on May 17. The first leg finished 1-1.
City are also in the FA Cup final with a showdown against fierce rivals Manchester United at Wembley on June 3.