Half time pep talk inspired Black Satellites to victory - Jimmy Cobblah

Black Satellites head coach Jimmy Cobblah has revealed that his half time pep talk was crucial to his side's victory over Benin in the African U-20 Youth Qualifiers.
Black Satellites came from a goal down to brush side Benin 3-1 in the African U-20 Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Benin were up by a goal to nil at half time courtesy Alllagbani Saliou with a fine finish in the 29 minute.
However, Black Satellites head coach claims it was his half time pep talk that inspired the team to victory.
“I told them we are just down, we are not out, so we should go there and come and play."
"I realized they were in a hurry to score so they were giving long passes to the strikers so I told them to come down and come for the passing, and whatever we want, we will get it and it worked for us."
The Black Satellites will lock horns with Benin in the second leg on 10, July 2018.