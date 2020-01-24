Hard work will make us win our first game - Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic

Legon Cities head coach Goran Barjaktarevic has maintained that only hard work will make his outfit record their first win of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The Royals have had a difficult start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign, drawing 3 and losing their opening 5 games which leaves fifteen on the log with 3 points.
Speaking at his press conference, the Bosnian-German tactician said an a win against Bechem United on Friday win be a stepping stone for great things to come.
"We have to work very hard to get our first win, which of course will be very important to us moving forward."
"I am not too worried that we haven't won any game yet. I have explained this before. Most of my players haven't played in the Ghana Premier League before, so it will take time."
"Yes, our opponents tomorrow (Friday), are a very strong side, they move the ball quicker and good tactically. My boys are prepared and will give them a good game tomorrow (Friday)."
"I am always thinking about win. I go into games to win. Sometimes, it's just unfortunate that the win doesn't come but we will get there soon. We will keep fighting."
"We are working to accelerate our game from the second third (midfield). We are really working on that. It's about how fast we play and how good we run into spaces. We will work hard to achieve that."
Ahead of the Bechem United clash at the Accra Sports Stadium today, January 24, Legon Cities have announced that ladies and the disabled will be allowed free entering. Further musician Medikal will be performing on the night.
