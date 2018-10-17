Hazard to sign new €360k-a-week contract with Chelsea?

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sports report that Eden Hazard has been offered a new €360k-a-week contract by Chelsea.
The player is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal soon. The further details of the deal are not revealed yet - there's no release clause information as of now according to the newspaper.
The Italian outlet's report confirms the recent inside news from Sky Sports, that claimed Chelsea want to tie down Eden Hazard with the new contract as soon as possible to deter European Champions, Real Madrid from taking him away from the Stamford Bridge.
If the reported salary offer proves to be true, the Belgian will still fall short of United's Alexis Sanchez on his way to be the highest-paid player in the Premier League. According to the Football Leaks, the Chilean earns around €445k-a-week at Manchester United.
In the recent interview with beIN SPORTS Chelsea's chairman Bruce Buck has said:
"Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard. And he’s not only a great footballer but I think he’s a wonderful ad. And we want him to stay and we’ll do what we have to do to entice him to stay."
Talking to Telefoot, Eden revealed how the Blues were determined to keep him at all costs in summer. He insisted he won't come into a conflict with the club in the future:
"Chelsea were clear to me, I could not leave, I accepted it. Leaving or staying, I knew I was going to be happy. I do not regret at all. I will never clash with a club. If I leave Chelsea, I will leave on good terms."
