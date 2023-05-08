Heart of Lions crowned Access Bank DOL Zone 3 champions

Heart of Lions scored in either half to secure a 2-0 win over A5 Rences - their first home victory since winning the Access Bank Division One League title in Zone three.
The Kpando lads are back in business having qualified for the Premier League last weekend after close contenders Vision FC and Koforidua Semper FI lost their respective matches.
Dickson Sakabutu was on the score sheet in the 45th minute before Mustapha Yakubu scored in the 88th minute to complete the victory for the Heart of Lions.
President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was joined by the Division One League Board to present the League title and medals to players and Technical staff.
The Division One League Board was represented by chairman Kwasi Agyemang, Eugene Fosu and Sheick Tophic - members.
Other top officials who attended the ceremony included Executive Council Member and President of Heart of Lions Dr. Randy Abbey, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association Daniel Agbogah and Samuel Aboabire - Regional Association Chairman for Greater Accra.
They become the first club to qualify from the second tier to the Premier League this season.
In other news - Volta Rangers had a perfect weekend following a 2-0 win over Tudu Mighty Jets at home. John Akakpo Ackah scored the first goal for Volta Rangers in the 1st minute of kick before Kwame Justice Akugre doubled the lead in the 24th minute to give Rangers all the points and deepen the woes of Jets who battling against the drop in Zone three.
In Accra - FC Nania romped to a 3-0 win over Attram De Visser at the Tema Park. Bismak Asante scored twice (36th & 64th) minutes before Sumaila Lepoady added the third goal in the 40th minute to complete the victory.