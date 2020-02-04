Hearts, Kotoko play lower division sides in MTN FA Cup round of 64

Ghana Premier League sides Kotoko and Hearts have been drawn against lower division sides in the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.
The round of 64 draw held today, February 4 at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat was based on the regional location of the clubs.
The round of 64 fixtures begin on February 21-24. Each club will take Ghc 2,000 and GHc 500 worth of MTN credit.
Defending championship Asante Kotoko will face Asokwa Deportivo in the regional derby while Karela United will face two-time winners of the competition Medeama SC at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Nungua part to face Division one side, Danbort FC.
Below are the fixtures for the round 64
BRONG AHAFO REGION
Aduana Stars vs Bechem United
BA United vs Tano Bofoakwa
Unity/ B. Arsenal vs Berekum Chelsea
DC United vs Might Royals
Kenyasi New Dreams vs Eleven Wonders
Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostle
NORTHERN REGION
Real Tamale United vs Young Zombie
Tamale City vs Kintampo FC
UPPER EAST REGION
Paga Crocodile vs Zuarunfu FC
UPPER WEST
Wa Suntaa vs Was Yassin
ASHANTI REGION
Thunderbolts FC vs King Faisal
Achiken FC vs Ashanti Gold
Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo
Pacific Heroes vs BYA
WESTERN REGION
Samartex 1996 FC vs Nkwantaman United
Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko
Karela United vs Medeama SC
CENTRAL REGION
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid
Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks
Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC
Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United
EASTERN REGION
Krystal Palace vs Vision FC
Okwahu United vs Blue Skies Pelicans
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
VOLTA REGION
Akatsi All Stars vs Likpe Heroes
Heart of Lions vs WAFA
GREATER ACCRA REGION
Tudu Might Jet vs Great Olympics
Attram De Visser vs Tema Youth
Legon Cities FC vs Inter Allies
Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United
Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak
Accra City Stars vs Liberty Professionals