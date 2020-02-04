PrimeNewsGhana

Hearts, Kotoko play lower division sides in MTN FA Cup round of 64

By Vincent Ashitey

Ghana Premier League sides Kotoko and Hearts have been drawn against lower division sides in the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.

The round of 64 draw held today, February 4 at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat was based on the regional location of the clubs.

The round of 64 fixtures begin on February 21-24. Each club will take Ghc 2,000 and GHc 500 worth of MTN credit.

Defending championship Asante Kotoko will face Asokwa Deportivo in the regional derby while Karela United will face two-time winners of the competition Medeama SC at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Nungua part to face Division one side, Danbort FC.

Below are the fixtures for the round 64

BRONG AHAFO REGION

Aduana Stars vs Bechem United

BA United vs Tano Bofoakwa

Unity/ B. Arsenal vs Berekum Chelsea

DC United vs Might Royals

Kenyasi New Dreams vs Eleven Wonders

Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostle

NORTHERN REGION

Real Tamale United vs Young Zombie

Tamale City vs Kintampo FC

UPPER EAST REGION

Paga Crocodile vs Zuarunfu FC

UPPER WEST

Wa Suntaa vs Was Yassin

ASHANTI REGION

Thunderbolts FC vs King Faisal

Achiken FC vs Ashanti Gold

Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo

Pacific Heroes vs BYA

WESTERN REGION

Samartex 1996 FC vs Nkwantaman United

Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko

Karela United vs Medeama SC

CENTRAL REGION

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid

Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks

Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC

Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United

EASTERN REGION

Krystal Palace vs Vision FC

Okwahu United vs Blue Skies Pelicans

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC

VOLTA REGION

Akatsi All Stars vs Likpe Heroes

Heart of Lions vs WAFA

GREATER ACCRA REGION

Tudu Might Jet vs Great Olympics

Attram De Visser vs Tema Youth

Legon Cities FC vs Inter Allies

Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United

Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak

Accra City Stars vs Liberty Professionals