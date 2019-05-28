Hearts' Mohammed Alhassan considers himself the best defender in Ghana

Hearts of Oak Mohammed Alhassan has crowned himself the best defender in the country currently after starring in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The former WAFA stalwart defender who has been a rock at the back for the Phoabians believes he is in the form of his life and his qualities have earned him his first call up to the Black Stars.
Mohammed Alhassan was included in Ghana's 29-man squad and will have to pull his weight to beat off competition from his competitors in the pre-AFCON camping in Dubai to be enplaned among the 23 stars to Africa's flagship tournament in Egypt.
“I respect every player (defender) in this country, but currently I am the best defender looking at my qualities and the caliber of player I am,” he told Kickgh.com.
“I give out my best when I am on the field. I am in top form. I’ll choose myself as the best defender amongst my colleagues.
“But there are good defenders in our football. Each and everyone has their quality.”
