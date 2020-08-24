Hearts of Oak announces partnership agreement with Star Assurance

Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak have announced a partnership agreement with Star Assurance.
The club on Monday finally made public the long-awaited deal with the Insurance Company but did not disclose the details.
"Hearts sign partnership agreement with Star Assurance. We are therefore appealing to all Phobians to patronize products of Star Assurance. To buy the Hearts/Star Assurance products, call any of these numbers 0546121616 or 0501458061."
Star Assurance adds to the numerous deals the Phobians have on board.
Star Assurance Company Limited (“Star Assurance”) is a privately owned Insurance Company incorporated in August 1984 and licensed to carry out corporate and retail insurance businesses in Ghana. It commenced business in April 1985.