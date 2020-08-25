Hearts of Oak bus ready for unveiling

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to outdoor their new 48-seater bus ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The bus and branding have got so many people talking on social media after a photo leaked online.
The 2014 Hyundai bus was acquired by their insurance partners, Star Assurance Company Limited. According to reports, the Phobians will unveil the bus next month.
Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak on Monday announced a partnership agreement with Star Assurance.
The club have made public the long-awaited deal with the Insurance Company but did not disclose the details.
The 1911 club urged its supporters to patronize products Star Assurance products.
"Hearts sign partnership agreement with Star Assurance. We are therefore appealing to all Phobians to patronize products of Star Assurance. To buy the Hearts/Star Assurance products, call any of these numbers 0546121616 or 0501458061."
Star Assurance adds to the numerous deals the Phobians have on board.
Star Assurance Company Limited (“Star Assurance”) is a privately owned Insurance Company incorporated in August 1984 and licensed to carry out corporate and retail insurance businesses in Ghana. It commenced business in April 1985.