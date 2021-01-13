Hearts of Oak denies parting ways with 7 players

Kudus Mohammed makes cameo appearance for Ajax on return from injury Kudus Mohammed on Sunday made a return from injury to get some minutes under…

Trump impeachment: Democrats prepare to act over Capitol riot US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has shared with lawmakers plans to remove…

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr returns to Hearts of Oak training after injury Kwadwo Obeng Jnr has resumed training with Hearts of Oak after being on the…

We’ve not approved any COVID-19 vaccine– FDA The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has in a statement cautioned the public…

Hearts of Oak lack killer instinct - Kosta Papic Hearts of Oak head coach Kosta Papic has bemoaned the inconsistency and lack of…