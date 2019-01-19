Hearts Of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim in Angola to complete move to Petro Atletico

Former Hearts Of Oak midfielder, Samudeen Ibrahim has landed in Angola ahead of his switch to Petro Atletico Luanda.
According to Kickgh, the 22-year-old arrived in Angola few days ago to seal his switch to the Blue and Yellow lads in the ongoing transfer window.
He has been under indefinite suspension by Hearts of Oak since October last year.
Petro Atletico Luanda FC already have two ex-Hearts Of Oak stars in their fold namely Isaac Mensah and Inusah Musah.Both players joined the Angolan top-flight club on a free transfer after ending their stints with the Accra-based side in 2018.
Samudeen featured eleven times for Hearts of Oak during the truncated 2018/2019 Ghana Premier League season.
