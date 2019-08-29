Hearts of Oak part company with striker Selassie Bakai

Hearts of Oak have parted company with striker Selassie Bekai ahead of the new season.
His contract was terminated by mutual consent after being declared as surplus to requirement by the technical team.
Bakai joined the first team from the junior set up but failed to establish himself as a regular.
“The Hearts of Oak management has mutually terminated the contract of striker, Selassie Bakai. We thank him for his professional conduct during his stay with the Club and wishes him well for the future,” the club tweeted.
In a related development, the Continental Club Masters in July released three players to cut down the size of the team.
Hearts of Oak parted ways with midfielder Malik Akowuah after three years with them. The Phobians decided not to renew the expired contract of Akowuah who joined from Tarkwa based side Medeama SC.
A club statement read: ''Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has taken the option not to renew the contract of midfielder Malik Akowuah following the expiration of his three-year deal at the club.
''We thank him for his professional service to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.''
Moreso, goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan were also released from the club. Sowah failed to replicate the form that convinced Hearts to secure his signature since joining them due to injuries.
"Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan have both been released from the club. We wish the two players the best of luck in their careers going forward," an official statement read.
