Hearts of Oak to sign Pobiman construction agreement with Turkish firm

A club statement read: The Board and Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited are pleased to inform the general sporting public, especially, Phobians that the Club has selected Turkish construction firm - Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd. (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project.