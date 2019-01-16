Hearts of oak denies report of President's Cup game with Olympics

Accra Hearts of oak have debunked reports that they have agreed to honour the 2019 presidential cup with "any party".
Accra Great Olympics on Tuesday announced that they will play this year's President's Cup in March against the Rainbow team which was widely published by the Ghanaian media.
"A statement signed by the Olympics PRO said: ''The club would like to urge the fans to storm the Accra Sports Stadium in their blue and white colours on Wednesday 6th March, 2019 to cheer the boys on.''
But an official statement from the Phobians on Wednesday denies having any knowledge of the existence of such an agreement.
"The management of @HeartsOfOakGH wishes to state that it has not agreed with any party to honour the 2019 President’s Cup Match against city rivals, @AccraGtOlympics as has been announced in the media, the Phobians said in a tweet.
The Phobians have won the president cup on four occasions.
Read also: Hearts of Oak to battle Great Olympics in 2019 President Cup
They last won it in 2015 when they beat perennial rivals Asante Kotoko 5-4 on penalties.
Latest sports news from Prime News Ghana