Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of Bechem United clash

Hearts of Oak will today resume for training following a short Christmas break.
The Phobians will train at the St Thomas Aquinas Park ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United this Saturday.
The Phobians on the eve of Christmas defeated Lower tier side Asekem FC and Tema Selected Side in a training match in preparation towards the resumption of the Ghana Premier League which is currently on break.
Nuru Sulley and Emmanuel Nettey are expected to continue on the sidelines due to injuries with their return dates still unknown.
Though Serbian Tactician, Kosta Papic is not too pleased with teams performance, he is optimistic the lads will bounce back strongly in the coming weeks for glory.
Hearts of Oak are now 7th on the league table.
The Continental Club masters will return to action in the Ghana Premier League against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Meanwhile, Bechem United on Sunday, beat AshantiGold SC in their outstanding fixture 1-0 to maintain their unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League.
The victory over the Miners sent them to the top of the League table with 14 points, having won four and drawn two.
The Hunters will be hoping to silence the Phobians on matchday 7 to keep their unbeaten run and maintain the lead at the top