Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of new season

By Mutala Yakubu

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have resumed training today July 29, 2019.


The team went on a 5 weeks break but are back as they look to keep up their shapes ahead of the season.

Hearts went on a break after their lost in Normalization Committee Special Competition at the quarter-final stage of tier 2, and the semi final of the tier one.

This saw them miss out on an opportunity to represent Ghana a the continental level but are poised to return.

The new season is expected to begin in September and Hearts are back to prepare.

