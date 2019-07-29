Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of new season

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have resumed training today July 29, 2019.
The team went on a 5 weeks break but are back as they look to keep up their shapes ahead of the season.
Hearts went on a break after their lost in Normalization Committee Special Competition at the quarter-final stage of tier 2, and the semi final of the tier one.
This saw them miss out on an opportunity to represent Ghana a the continental level but are poised to return.
The new season is expected to begin in September and Hearts are back to prepare.