Hearts of Oak's Michelle Sarpong passed fit to play again

Hearts of Oak attacker Michelle Sarpong has been passed fit to play again, the club have announced.
The Academy graduate had been sidelined for weeks and missed the team’s clash against bitterest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko last weekend.
After observations from the club doctors of the Phobians, the left-footed attacker has been passed fit to join his teammates as they bid to break their trophy drought.
However, he will be missing his outfit's trip to Dawu as they take on Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at 3:00 pm on Sunday. He will be joining his teammates for the first time on Tuesday.
A statement from Hearts of Oak on Thursday read: Michelle Sarpong has been given the all-clear to resume training following his recent injury setback. The Attacker has recovered from his leg sprain injury and, will resume training on Tuesday with the rest of the first-team squad.
