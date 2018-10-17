Hearts Of Oak to announce deal with Umbro?

Ghana premier league giants, Accra Hearts Of Oak are looking at signing a sponsorship deal with English sportswear and football equipment supplier Umbro replacing Barex according to reports.
Mark Noonan, CEO of the rainbow club confirmed on Oyerepa FM.
“We (Hearts of Oak) are about to announce a brand new kit sponsor with a world-class brand. It is something that has been missing from the club for a long time now.it is a brand that people would love”
“I had to terminate our past kit supplier (Barex) for non-performance. I don’t just come out and make pronouncement unless I am certain, therefore, I can assure you that Hearts Of Oak will unveil a new kit sponsor in a fortnight”
Umbro will produce all on-pitch and training products as well as sportswear for fans and players.
The Phobians will make an official announcement on the full package in the coming days.
