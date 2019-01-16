Hearts of Oak to battle Great Olympics in 2019 President Cup

Accra Great Olympics have confirmed that they will play city-rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2019 President's Cup in March.
The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Independence holiday 6 March 2019.
A statement signed by the club's PRO said: ''The club would like to urge the fans to storm the Accra Sports Stadium in their blue and white colours on Wednesday 6th March 2019 to cheer the boys on.''
Hearts of Oak look an improved side after recent signings in the off-season.
The Phobians have penned Richmond Ayi, Dominic Eshun, Mohammed Alhassan and Ibrahim Larry Sumaila whiles Great Olympics have beefed up their squad with a returnee, Abel Manomey.