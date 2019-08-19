Hearts of Oak to play Black Meteors in friendly

Hearts of Oak will welcome the Black Meteors of Ghana to a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
The match is scheduled to come off on Wednesday, August 21 at 8:00 AM.
The match serves as an opportunity for Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko to assess his troops as they prepare for the African U23 Championship double-legged qualifying match against Algeria.
Kim Grant meanwhile will also use the match to test his boys' readiness for the upcoming season following their return from a five-week break.
READ ALSO: