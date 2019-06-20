Hearts of Oak to officially announce Umbro deal tomorrow

Hearts of Oak have revealed that they will be making a big announcement with regards to the apparel sponsorship deal with English sportswear and football equipment supplier Umbro with whom they sign a three-year partnership agreement.
The Rainclub today June 20 on their social media handle tweeted "Watch Out! Official big Umbro announcement coming up tomorrow."
The Ghanaian powerhouse last year signed a partnership agreement with the English sportswear and doing so joined a host of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.
According to deal, Umbro will produce all on-pitch and training products as well as sportswear for fans and players.
The deal was brokered by their former Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Noonan.
